He's back! One of the Texans' top draft picks in 2022 has been cleared to return

Wide receiver John Metchie is back after missing his entire rookie season with leukemia.

HOUSTON — Regardless of who wins the training camp competition for quarterback for the Houston Texans, they'll have a new and electric target to throw to.

That's because wide receiver John Metchie III has been cleared to return to the field after missing what would've been his rookie season.

Sporting the #8, a change from the #88 he was wearing last training camp, Metchie was back on the field Wednesday as the Texans gear up for the new season.

General Manager Nick Caserio said Metchie was cleared to return despite an undisclosed setback in the spring.

"He's cleared to participate during training camp. John's ready to go," Caserio said. "I'm sure he's anxious. Anxious and excited."

Metchie, a second-round pick for the Texans in 2022 out of Alabama, made headlines last July after he announced he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, APL is a type of acute myeloid leukemia where cells in the bone marrow that produce blood cells don't develop and function normally.

Even with his cancer diagnosis, Metchie stayed close to the team by making cameos during practice and inviting his hospital family to a special night at NRG Stadium.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," Metchie said last October. "I think keeping that in the back of your mind is a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up."

In January, Caserio said Metchie's return was a possibility if he was cleared. He also went on to credit Metchie's attitude and perseverance during his difficult time.

"This kid is incredible," Caserio said. "He's a special kid."

Caserio did not fully commit to Metchie being available for the regular season.