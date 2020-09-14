Dallas Stars one win from first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years

The Dallas Stars face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Monday.

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars are on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years after taking a 3-1 series lead against Vegas.

The Stars were fourth in the Western Conference when the regular season was halted, but have been one of the best teams in the postseason bubble.

Anton Khudobin has been a big reason. The veteran goalie shut out the Golden Knights in Game 1 and was stellar in Dallas' 2-1 win in Game 4.

Game 5 is Monday in Edmonton, when the teams will meet for the seventh time this season.