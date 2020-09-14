x
Dallas Stars one win from first Stanley Cup Final in 20 years

The Dallas Stars face off against the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Monday.
Credit: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP
Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

EDMONTON, AB — The Dallas Stars are on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 20 years after taking a 3-1 series lead against Vegas. 

The Stars were fourth in the Western Conference when the regular season was halted, but have been one of the best teams in the postseason bubble. 

Anton Khudobin has been a big reason. The veteran goalie shut out the Golden Knights in Game 1 and was stellar in Dallas' 2-1 win in Game 4. 

Game 5 is Monday in Edmonton, when the teams will meet for the seventh time this season. 

In 2000, the Stars lost in six games to the New Jersey Devils. The previous year, in 1999, Dallas won its only Stanley Cup when the team beat the Buffalo Sabres in six games.

Dallas Stars right wing Alexander Radulov (47) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights centre Paul Stastny (26) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta.

