Dallas Stars 2023-24 schedule released

The Stars take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights early on in the season.

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars will look to avenge their Western Conference Final loss to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights when play opens up in October.

The Stars open their 2023-24 season on Thursday, Oct. 12 vs. St. Louis at American Airlines Center. Then, Dallas will take on the defending champs as part of their first road trip. The Stars face off with Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 17, followed by a Thursday, Oct. 19 at Anaheim against the Ducks.

The Stars will host all other 31 teams in the NHL next season. Dallas will play at the AAC eight times each in December and January. Highlights of the schedule also include: a day-after Thanksgiving game vs. Calgary (Nov. 24), a New Year's Eve matchup vs. Chicago (Dec. 31) and a four-game homestand to close out the regular season (April 9-17).

Here is a breakdown of the schedule:

Home games by day

Monday: 6

Tuesday: 6

Wednesday: 5

Thursday: 8

Friday: 5

Saturday: 10

Sunday: 1

Road games by day

Monday: 3

Tuesday: 9

Wednesday: 4

Thursday: 9

Friday: 1

Saturday: 11

Sunday: 4

Home games by month

October: 4

November: 6

December: 8

January: 8

February: 4

March: 6

April: 5

Road games by month

October: 3

November: 8

December: 6

January: 6

February: 9

March: 7

April: 2

Back-to-backs (11 sets/22 games total)

Nov. 1 at Calgary & Nov. 2 at Edmonton

Nov. 11 at Winnipeg & Nov. 12 at Minnesota

Dec. 6 at Florida & Dec. 7 at Washington

Dec. 15 vs. Ottawa & Dec. 16 at St. Louis

Jan. 12 vs. Nashville & Jan. 13 at Chicago

Jan. 20 at New Jersey & Jan. 21 at New York Islanders

Feb. 6 at Buffalo & Feb. 7 at Toronto

Feb. 19 at Boston & Feb. 20 at New York Rangers

Feb. 26 vs. New York Islanders & Feb. 27 at Colorado

March 8 at Anaheim & March 9 at Los Angeles

April 6 at Chicago & April 7 at Colorado

Check out the full schedule below:

