Dallas Stars win first game of Western Conference Finals 1-0

DALLAS — One goal was all it took to advance the Dallas Stars to a one-game lead on the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.

Dallas scored early in the first period of the first game in the Western Conference Finals, and Vegas never answered. The only goal of the game came courtesy of Stars defenseman John Klingberg, with an assist from Jamie Benn. It was the first shot of the game and Klingberg's third goal of the playoffs.

This is the first time in 12 years the Stars have made the Finals.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin was the highlight of the game's battle of defenses, tallying up 25 saves in total.

The Stars are 37-24-8 on the season.