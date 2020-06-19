CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Junior College Athletic Associated (NJCAA) released a plan for fall and winter sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NJCAA National Office, along with the NJCAA Health and Safety Council, issued safety protocol recommendations for schools during competition.

Student-athletes may return to campus on July 18 and will be required to be under a 14-day quarantine. Schools will be allowed to pay for COVID-19 testing for student-athletes.

For fall championship sports, the NJCAA will begin practice and competition as planned. Practice will begin on August 1 with competition beginning on August 20 for the following sports:

Men's and Women's Cross Country

Football

Men's and Women's Half Marathon

Men's and Women's Soccer

Women's Tennis (Division III)

Court Volleyball

Due to travel concerns, the NJCAA will seek new locations for the following championships:

2020 NJCAA Div. III Men's Soccer Championship

2020 NJCAA Div. III Women's Soccer Championship

2020 NJCAA Div. III Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships

2020 NJCAA Men's and Women's Half Marathon Championships

The NJCAA Div. I Women's Soccer Championship will be held on Nov. 18-23 in Evans, GA.

The NJCAA will condense the seasons for non-championship sports including:

Baseball

Beach Volleyball

Men's and Women's Golf

Men's and Women's Lacrosse

Softball

Tennis (Division I Women's, Division I Men's, Division III Men's)

All fall sports that do not have a championship will begin practice on August 31. Competition will begin Sept. 5 and end on Oct. 31.

For winter sports, the NJCAA have made the following changes:

Men's and women's basketball seasons will begin practice on Sept. 14. Competition begin Oct. 16, 2020. Colleges are encouraged to adjust schedules as needed to limit competition between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.

Wrestling will begin holding practice on Oct. 1., which will finish on Oct. 31.The regular season practice will begin on Jan. 1, 2021 with competition beginning on Jan. 20, 2021. The championship will be held on April 23-24 in Council Bluffs, IA.

Bowling, swimming and diving and track and field will begin practice on Oct. 1 Competition will begin on Oct. 30. Colleges are encouraged to adjust schedules as needed.

The NJCAA will begin spring sports as planned. However, the association will make changed as needed.

The association will allow an extension for tryouts and auditions. Tryouts and auditions may be held over a two-day period with no more than 10 prospective student-athletes participating at a time. Auditions may not exceed two hours per individual.

For a full list of safety recommendations, you can follow this link.