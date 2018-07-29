TYLER- The NJCAA Team USA baseball team got in a final tune-up on Saturday night, before heading to Wichita, KS to participate in the National Baseball Congress (NBC) World Series....and they looked good! Team USA played against the East Texas Prospects in exhibition play. In the first game, Team USA scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, as they cruised to victory.

Team USA is coached by Tyler Junior College head baseball coach Doug Wren. They will make the journey to Wichita August 1-11.

