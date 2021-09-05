x
No. 6 Texas A&M starts season with rout of Kent State

For the Aggies, it was their ninth straight win dating back to last season.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) passes downfield against Kent State during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Leon O’Neal Jr. had two interceptions, returning the second one 85 yards for a touchdown, and Devon Achane added two scores to help No. 6 Texas A&M pull away in the third quarter and cruise to a 41-10 win over Kent State Saturday night. 

It’s Texas A&M’s ninth consecutive victory after ending last season with an eight-game winning streak. 

O’Neal and Achane’s big performances helped make up for a mistake-riddled night by quarterback Haynes King, who threw three interceptions in his first career start.

 