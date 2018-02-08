The Tyler Thorns wheelchair basketball team plays for much more than just championships.

“Playing with this team has helped me so much. When I lost my leg, I lost a part of who I was,” stated Thorns player Jacob Spillers. “This wheelchair basketball team kind of brought me back to that head space that I can do anything.” Many of the players on the team echo Spillers sentiments.

The Thorns were assembled in Tyler a few years ago and compete in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The team was put together by Francis Key, who also serves as the head coach, and he wants this to be a place where his players can grow physically and mentally. “I want the health. I want the fellowship, the comraderie, the self-esteem is huge. You get an identity again. You become an athlete,” Key stated.

The team practices at First Christian Church in Tyler every week, in order to prepare for tournaments and games. They welcome any players who suffer from disabilities. “If you need help, you can always reach out to the Tyler Thorns. We’re always here. We look forward to work with anybody with a disability,” explained Thorns player Jarvin Dorsey.

Most importantly, the Thorns want to encourage anyone with a disability to persevere and follow their dreams. “Don’t give up. Just know your life has just begun.”

