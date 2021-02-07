Barbecue experts teach world-class grilling at Brisket University | Texas Outdoors

The classes are three hours long and take you through everything from picking, trimming and shaping the perfect brisket, to fire management, and wood selection.

SAN ANTONIO — Slicing open a brisket and watching the jucies just pour out of it is a thing of beauty. It is something I have always been too intimidated to even try. A lot of people think they have it down to an art, but you can now get a diploma proving you know how to do it perfectly… from “Brisket University!” It is the brainchild of a former marketing professional who saw a need.

“It just dawned on me as a marketing guy, there’s got to be exponentially more people that want to know how to do it in their own backyards without their neighbor or their brother-in-law looking over their shoulder, telling them they’re doing it wrong,” Mike Albrecht said. He and some partners set up Brisket University.

In a little more than a year, “Backyard Pitmasters” the parent company of Brisket University has moved into four Texas cities and is spreading across the nation and world.

“The pandemic opened a whole new world” says Albrecht.

He says companies still wanted to entertain and give clients something and teaching them how to smoke the perfect brisket. Virtual lessons were a big hit.

The classes are three hours long and take you through everything from picking, trimming and shaping the perfect brisket, to fire management, wood selection and temperature. This teaches you how to cook the perfect brisket for your family and friends, every time. They also host “Ribs University”. “Chicken University”, “Turkey University” and soon to come “Seafood University.”