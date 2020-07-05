TYLER, Texas — Boating is popular pastime in East Texas. There are several lakes in the area for East Texans to enjoy including Lake Tyler, Lake Palestine, Lake O' the Pines, Lake Fork and Lake Striker.

While it is fun, if basic safety rules are ignored, boating can be deadly.

According to U.S. Coast Guard, 633 Americans died from boating accidents in 2018.

However, there are several steps you can take to ensure the safety of you and everyone else on board.

If you are driving the boat, first and foremost, you should take a boating safety class. All persons born after Sept. 1, 1993 who operate a boat must have a vessel license and take a boating safety course. However, it is recommended that everyone take the time to take a course for safety.

“Take a boaters-ed class this time of year, even if you are not required by law,” Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long said. "It is an awesome opportunity to refresh your skills about boating water safety rules and regulations."

Make sure you have the necessary safety equipment, most importantly are life jackets. Texas Parks and Wildlife says 85% of boating fatalities are drowning due to the victim not wearing a life jacket. There are five types of life jackets, each with different purposes. You tap here to learn the different types of life jackets.

All boats must have life jackets for each person on board, per Texas state law, though the type of jacket required for a vessel varies depending on the size of the vessel.

State Farm also says boats should have:

Complete first-aid kit

Tool kit

Horn or whistle

Flares

Fire extinguisher

Marine VHF radio

Extra dock line

Throwable flotation device

Make sure you also have carbon monoxide detectors and ensure everyone stays away from any fumes that could produce carbon monoxide.

By law, all vessels must have at least one light when operated between sunset and sunrise. Most boats are required by law to have a red light on the port side and a green light on the starboard side.

Texas Parks & Wildlife

Follow this link to see what is legally required to be on your vessel by the state of Texas.

State Farm recommends a "float plan" that you can leave with someone on shore in the case of an emergency. The plan include the type of boat, equipment, itinerary and passengers. You can download the float plan from the US Department of Homeland Security here.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were 177 accidents and 25 deaths from people being hit by the propeller of a boat in 2018.

According to State Farm, make sure everyone is accounted for and there is no one near the propeller before you turn on the motor. If people are outside the boat in the water, make sure someone on the boat is making sure no one is near the propeller.

At all times, especially when in motion, make sure to wear the emergency cut-off switch, or killswitch. Wearing a killswitch is required by Kali's law, passed in 2019.

State Farm also recommends boat owners schedule a vessel safety check with the US Coast Guard. The Coast Guard will conduct the check free of charge and at the convenience of the owner.

Also, never get behind the helm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State Farm says one-third of deadly boating accidents are alcohol-related.

Operating a boat while under the influence is against the law. Your driver's license can be suspended for 180 days if you are cited for operating a boat under the influence.

While there is no law against open containers on a boat, they are required to be in the passenger area of the boat.

To find any other specific regulations for individual lakes, follow this link for a list on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.