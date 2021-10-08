ETX OUTDOORS: Chronic Waste Disease discovery means restrictions in 4 East Texas counties

The mandate follows the discovery of dead doe at a breeding facility in Hunt County last spring that tested positive for CWD. Subsequent testing showed four more infected deer in the same pen. The resulting CWD zone includes portions of Hunt, Kaufman, Rockwall and Van Zandt counties.

The Hunt County CWD zone becomes the seventh mandatory check area in the state and the first in eastern Texas. The zone includes basically the southwest portion of Hunt County south of Interstate 30 to West Caddo Creek to the western shore of Lake Tawakoni then west of F.M. 751 to the Van Zandt County line. In Van Zandt County the zone is west of F.M. 751 at Lake Tawakoni south to U.S. 80. In Kaufman County the zone is north of U.S. 80 to Texas 205 in Kaufman County. It is east of 205 to Interstate 30 in Rockwall County. Hunters within the zone are required to take their deer to the check station within 48 hours of being harvest.