Hooked on East Texas for Thursday, Jan. 20

We go crappie fishing on Lake Palestine with Three Nails Guide Mark Standridge.

TYLER, Texas — In this week's Hooked on East Texas, we introduce you to one of the area fishing guides. His name is Mark Standridge of Three Nails Guide Service. He started up his guide service about six years ago after a job layoff, and now, on a sunny day on Lake Palestine, you might say Mark is living the dream.

Standridge says, "crappie fishing over the last three years has really taken off in popularity. Last year I ran a total of 238 trips."

Mark recently took our Chief Engineer Greg Oden and I out for a day of crappie fishing on Lake Palestine. He knows exactly where to go and took us to the middle of Palestine, then set up shop over some submerged timber.

Standridge knows the crappie will float the river channel waiting for their next meal to drift by. Some guides, such as Standridge, use new technologies to target fish and increase the success rate of the fishing trip. We videotaped the trip and fished for almost two hours and ended up with roughly a dozen crappie.

The crappie were assorted weights and sizes; some were black crappie and some were white crappie but no matter the species, they are very tasty.