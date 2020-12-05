What a catch!

Coye Price just wanted to catch a bigger fish than his sisters when his family was fishing on Old Hickory Lake near Nashville.

And boy, did he!

TWRA said Coye hooked a monster 79.8-pound sturgeon in 25 feet of water.

That did beat out his sisters' record catches, who really haven't done too bad. Sister Caitln has reeled in a 39.8 lb striper and Farrah caught a 58 lb. blue catfish.

TWRA said there are three species of sturgeon in Tennessee, including the lake sturgeon that Coye caught. They are all listed as endangered in the state, due to a combination of over-fishing, habitat loss, and the damming of rivers.

These guys can grow up to eight feet, weigh up to 300 pounds, and live 150 years!

RELATED: Check out this "Mack Daddy Musky" caught in the Nolichucky River

RELATED: 'Catch of the day' surprises Minnesota kids

RELATED: 'A big old fish!': 350-pound grouper caught in Southwest Florida

RELATED: Divers spot giant jellyfish that's as big as a human

RELATED: A biscuit for bait: Kentucky fisherman reels in 20-pound goldfish