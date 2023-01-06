Hooked on East Texas: Urban Kids Fishing Derby

Hooked on East Texas is partnering with Urban American Outdoors to host a free fishing derby for the East Texas community.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — We’ve got exciting news to share on this week’s Hooked On East Texas. CBS19 and Urban American Outdoors are partnering to bring a fun packed, totally free fishing derby to East Texas. I've been working with event organizers for months and we're excited to finally tell you more about it.

Urban Kids Fishing Derby is where diversity meets the outdoors. Candice Price and Wayne Hubbard are the husband-and-wife team behind the nationwide Urban American Outdoors program. This program has connected children with nature since 1999.

Hubbard and Price said they're passionate about bringing fishing to children of all backgrounds.

“We host these events to create unique free events to get kids out in nature and engage communities, families, (and) youth to look at outdoors as a place they can connect with nature but also a career so it’s really fishing with a purpose," said Hubbard on a zoom interview near his home in Kansas City.



This is the 15th year Urban American Outdoors will host Urban Kids Fishing Derby across the country. Hubbard and Price have hosted these events in cities such as Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. and soon in Tyler, Texas. They started the derbies to remove barriers and obstacles that prevented some kids from fishing.

“Sometimes they weren’t even welcomed," explained Price. "So we wanted to create a safe space so everybody can come (and) feel inclusive."

Hubbard and Price said the biggest obstacle is fishing gear. The cost of rods, reels, bobbers, bait, and hooks can add up.

“A lot of children don’t have or their parents don’t have extra to buy those poles because some of those polls can be a little expensive. So we take that away and we usually have partners that help us with that or just but it ourselves and that every kid has the opportunity to catch this fish," Price said.

And partners are stepping up! Academy Sports and Outdoors in Tyler donated enough funding for CBS19 and Urban American Outdoors to provide gear for more than 100 children.



“We're going to be donating $2,000 gift card. And with that, we're gonna purchase some rods to give to the kids. That's going to help them you know, have something that they can take fishing in the future," said Academy Sports and Outdors store director, Randy Smiley.

And why did Academy decide to donate to the Urban Kids Fishing Derby?

“It's such, it's such a great event, when you see these kids get out there fishing for the first time. And, you know that's the future of the fishing," Smiley said. " So we want to be a part of that, to show them that there is (more) than cell phones, let's get outside and let's catch some fish.”

Hubbard urges the community to come out and enjoy what nature has to offer.

“So the reason that this is so important is we want individuals, families, communities to look at nature as a safe space and it’s a healthy space to get outdoors. Sometimes you gotta just go outside and think," Hubbard said.

The first ever Urban Kids Fishing Derby in East Texas will be held on Saturday June 24 at Faulkner Park in Tyler. This event will begin at 9 a.m. until noon, following the awards ceremonies for the biggest and smallest fish. We hope to see you there!