In less than two weeks, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes will lead his team in Super Bowl LIV. Last year, he won the league's MVP award.

So it should come as no surprise that he once tore up the high school gridirons of Texas. In his senior year alone, he threw for 4,619 yards, tallied 940 rushing yards, and accounted for 65 total touchdowns (50 passing, 15 rushing).

We found highlights of him in our WFAA archives, playing against Mesquite Poteet in the 2013 4A Division II Regional Semifinals. Mahomes had 619 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in the game. He also ran for 45 yards, and two more touchdowns.

Poteet would win the game though, 65-60. An interception of Mahomes with 34 seconds to play ended the final possession for Whitehouse, who lost their first game of the season, to finish the year 12-1.

Poteet would lose the next week against Ennis, who lost in the State semis to eventual champion Aledo.

