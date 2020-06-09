ASHBURN, Va. — Adrian Peterson didn't have to wait long. Nearly two days after being released by Washington, the 35 year old reportedly signed a 1 year $1.05 million deal that includes incentives. Peterson will reunite with his former offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Darrell Bevell. Much like his situation in Washington, he'll be in a crowded backfield with the Lions that includes Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift.