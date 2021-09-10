East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Chapel Hill's Tyler Jones

First-year quarterback Tyler Jones was spectacular Friday night in Chapel Hill's victory over Greenville.

TYLER, Texas — Chapel Hill quarterback Tyler Jones entered the 2021 regular season with a quiet confidence. The junior took the reins of a Chapel Hill football team that went three rounds deep in the postseason a year ago.

With one of the best receiver groups in all of East Texas, Jones has to be efficient, accurate, and make good decisions, and when possible, gotten the ball into the hands of some dynamic playmakers on the outside.

Last Friday night against Greenville, he did just that. In the air Jones was 13/15 for 330 yards and passed for three touchdowns. He also added 50 yards and a score on the ground en route to a 63-36 victory.