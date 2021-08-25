East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Jamarion Miller

Tyler Legacy running back Jamarion Miller is our East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week for Week 1 of the Texas high school football season.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy Senior running back Jamarion Miller is off to the University of Texas next fall to play for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns, but first, he's got some unfinished business to attend to back home in the Rose City.

After helping lead the Red Raiders to their first playoff victory in 11 years, Miller, alongside fellow D1 running back Bryson Donnell, will be the bell cows for Coach Joe Willis and the Red Raiders' offensive.

Legacy opens up the regular season Friday night down in Lufkin against Todd Quick's Panthers.