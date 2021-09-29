East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Spring Hill quarterback Jax Stovall

After hanging 56 points on the board last Friday night down in Bullard, Jax Stovall is our Week 6 East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two weeks ago, Spring Hill junior quarterback Jax Stovall and his teammates stepped off their home field after getting soundly beaten by Henderson by a final score of 56-0.

Stovall rallied his teammates, had a solid, productive week of practice and last Friday night flipped the script on their prior week's performance, hanging their own 56 spot on the board, beating Bullard down at Panther Stadium 56-30.

Stovall wasn't just impressive Friday night, he was far and way the best player on the football field. Completing over 62% of his passes, Stovall was 20/26 passing, for 394 yards and two touchdowns.