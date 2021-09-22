x
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Tyler High's Jacob Villela

Tyler High senior outside linebacker Jacob Villela is our Week 5 East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

TYLER, Texas — To become an East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week you have to have had one impressive game, but to be our ETPCU Player of the Week as a defensive player, well you have to have an all-time game, and Tyler High Senior outside linebacker Jacob Villela, well that's exactly the type of performance he had last Friday night.

In a 34-26 victory over Mesquite Horn, Villela had a career night. The senior outside linebacker recorded 17 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in the Lions' second victory of the young season.

That's the type of performance that makes Villela our Week 5 East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

