GAS CITY, Ind. — The roaring engines and flying dirt pellets briefly brought Gas City I-69 Speedway back to life. It wasn’t the same.

The grandstands were empty for this test.

Track organizers only allowed a few crew members per team because of Indiana’s social gatherings limit.

Gabe Wilkins even brought a car with the freshly painted word “covid” next to his number, 19.

But as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway remained silent on the day the Indianapolis 500 is usually held, even the short-track drivers felt like something was missing this Memorial Day weekend.

