Chapel Hill Quarterback Earns this Weeks East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week

Demetrius Brisbon has breakout freshman year campaign.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill had a tremendous season despite falling short in the state finals. Expectations are high for this team for next season as most of the roster will be back. Freshman quarterback Demetrius Brisbon started out as a backup but eventually earned the starting job, and with that job he did not disappoint. Brisbon ended up with 959 yards passing ,11 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. In addition, he ran the ball 101 times for 1,163 yards. These are pretty impressive stats for just a freshman. For that reason he has earned himself East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week.

Morgan- “It's pretty unreal that a freshman emerged on the scene as a star for your team. So take me through the motions that you had starting out as a backup, and then progressively turning into the starter for this team.”

Demetrius – “When I finally got my chance, and that's when I knew I had to step up and help my team to where we win. It was it was a little hard for me, because I didn't think the time was gonna come. But when that time came, and I knew I knew I had to step up. So that's what I did.”

Morgan - "So you know, looking at your numbers, as a quarterback, I see numbers all over the board. So sometimes in football, you have a really good pocket passer, or you have a really good quarterback that can run the ball. On paper, you have like a phenomenal dual threat. What do you think You are? What are your strengths as a player? What do you think your strengths as a player are?

Demetrius – “I think I think its my speed a lot of people tell me I have QB strong speed. But at the same time, if I if I have to throw the ball I will.”

Morgan – “You guys had two stellar freshmen. So your best friend Ricky Stewart also excelled on the field this year. Can you describe that bond that you guys have being two freshmen, you know, just coming up through high school football, but yet you're in this role of almost a veteran.”

Demetrius – “We was growing up with each other since sixth grade. We've been playing little league together, football and basketball. So when we both had got outside, then we knew that we had to step up. So we started communicating with each other more, I started working out with each other”.

Morgan – “Moving forward, what are your goals for yourself? You know, it's easy to sit here and be like you're a senior. Okay, where are you going to play college? But you you're so young, I mean, like the sky's the limit right now you have three more full seasons in what you can play.”

Demetrius – “We trying to go further next year go win states because we don't want to get to the point that we know how to go there for and then losing.”

Morgan – “Last question for you. It's kind of a fun one. What player do you admire and look up to? And could you describe yourself as kind of, you know, the same as.”

Demetrius - Uh to me? I'm not really a big Patrick Mahomes fan. But I like Patrick Mahomes but I think I would describe my self as Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.”