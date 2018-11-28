TYLER - Less than 2 weeks ago, the T.K. Gorman football team lost a close game in the first round of the playoffs.

The Crusaders knew some changes would be coming as they were going to lose their star QB, Jake Smith, to graduation.

But this week, they got more big news as head coach Randy McFarlin announced his resignation.

McFarlin just finished his 2nd season with the Crusaders. He went 12-11 in those 2 years but did take the team to the playoffs twice.

T.K. Gorman is hopeful that they can find his replacement quickly. Athletic Director Rod Kaspar tells CBS 19 that they hope to have a new coach hired by January.

