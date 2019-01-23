LONGVIEW, Texas — It's tough to believe, but we're just a few weeks away from the start of Spring Training. And before the Rangers head to Arizona, they're making their way around the state to visit with fans.

On Tuesday, the Rangers Caravan rolled through East Texas. Pitchers Chris Martin and Jeffrey Springs were joined by broadcaster Matt Hicks as they made stops in Van, Longview and Tyler.

At each stop, fans had a chance to visit with the players, take pictures and get autographs. And the players enjoyed the chance to get outside of the DFW area and visit with some fans who may not get to see them as often.

We caught up with the caravan at Buckner Family Hope Center in Longview. And the players say it was a great experience.

"The fans are awesome," Springs says. "You know they support us even if last year didn't go quite as we wanted it to. But they love Rangers baseball and it really is an awesome experience to represent the Rangers and be on this caravan."

Rangers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13. The rest of the team reports a few days later and their first exhibition game of the season will be held on February 24.