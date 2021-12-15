REDEMPTION: Gilmer headed back to state championship

If they secure the win, the Buckeyes will have 4 state titles.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer High School Buckeyes hope to redeem themselves in this year's state championship.

The guys are headed off to their second championship in a row and have had several half practices this week to prepare. Head coach Alan Metzel said the team's fans are ready.

“The energy in the city is off the charts. Everybody’s excited and ready to go back,” Metzel said.

He explained why the community continues to wrap their arms around this team.

“Our town loves football," he said. "They love the Buckeyes and they wanted an opportunity to get to love on the guys. They guys eat it up. We love anytime we can have that interaction with the community.”

Gilmer 2011 alum Je’Non Derrick said he hasn’t let go of his pride for more than a decade.

“The boys, they’ve just been great all season long. They deserve to go this far and hopefully bring a ring back,” he said.

The Gilmer Buckeyes face the China Spring Cougars on Friday at 3pm in AT&T stadium.