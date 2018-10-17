ATHENS - All of the junior college basketball teams in East Texas have been on the practice court for over a week. But on Tuesday, it was the unofficial start to the season as all the coaches gathered in Athens for the Region XIV media day.

Both Trinity Valley teams are picked as the favorites again this year. And both TVCC coaches know everyone will be giving the Cardinals their best shot this season.

TVCC women's coach Gerald Ewing says, "We are going to try and win a national championship, we're going to try and give it all. No excuses is going to be our motto this year."

Both TJC teams were picked to finish high in the coaches poll as well. The Apaches coaches know nothing comes easy in Region XIV and they're expecting a tough battle night in and night out.

TJC men's coach Mike Marquis says, "We're probably a little longer, a little more athletic than we've been...probably shoot more 3's than we've shot in the past. Trying to play a little faster and still use our athleticism."

REGION XIV CONFERENCE COACHES POLLS

MEN - EAST ZONE

1. Trinity Valley (8)

2. Tyler (3)

3. Panola (1)

4. Navarro

5. Kilgore (1)

6. Paris

7. Bossier Parris

MEN - SOUTH ZONE

1. Blinn (6)

T2. Jacksonville (5)

T2. Lamar State-PA (2)

4. Lee

5. Angelina

6. Coastal Bend

WOMEN

1. Trinity Valley (9)

2. Panola (1)

3. Angelina

4. Tyler

5. Kilgore

6. Blinn

T7. Paris

T7. Bossier Parrish

9. Jacksonville

10. Coastal Bend

