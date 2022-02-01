Registration now open for East Texas youth football and cheer

The ETX Riderz, based out of Gladewater, plans to give youth in East Texas a chance to pursue an exciting, fun activity while learning the importance of teamwork.

GLADEWATER, Texas — A new East Texas team dedicated to youth football and cheering is on the horizon. The ETX Riderz, based out of Gladewater, plans to give youth in East Texas a chance to pursue an exciting, fun activity while learning the importance of teamwork.

The team is looking for kids to play between 6U (six and under) and 12U (12 and under). The six year olds will play flag football while all groups 8U and above will play tackle football. Those who want to be a part of an organized family environment where their child will be taught the fundamentals of football and cheerleading.

The team is also in search of leaders in the community who are knowledgeable about football such as a head coach, offensive and defensive coordinators, and position coaches for the following:

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Quarterbacks

Wide Receivers

Depending on the team's success, there is an opportunity to play and perform in Arlington's AT&T Stadium for the 'Super Bowl' contest as well as travel to Florida for nine days for the national competition.

Equipment such as helmets and shoulder pads for uniforms will be provided.

For registration, call ETX Riderz President Eddy Harris at (903) 386-7105 or Cheer Coordinator Claudette Dickens at (430) 201-8744.