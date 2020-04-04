COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been a pretty good offseason for Texas A&M products in terms of them getting new NFL contracts.



According to multiple reports, Ricky Seals-Jones has joined the free agency signing party. Jones is headed to the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on a new one-year deal.



The tight end played last season with the Browns where he racked up just under 230 receiving yards to go with four touchdowns.



Undrafted in 2017, Jones has 60 career receptions for just over 770 yards and 8 touchdowns.