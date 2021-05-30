Rivals on the diamond, partners in the community. The annual Tyler Police vs Tyler Fire softball game helped raise money for a good cause

TYLER, Texas — It was the "Finest" taking on the "Bravest" Saturday afternoon at Lindsey Park in Tyler for the annual Police vs. Fire charity softball game.
This year's game benefited the Type 1 Diabetes Foundation.
The Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation was formed by family and friends of the Type 1 community in Tyler, TX in order to support one another in the daily challenges associated with living with Type 1 diabetes.
Although they compete on the diamond, both the Tyler Police and Fire Departments reaffirmed their close connection this weekend as public servants to the Rose City and they're already looking forward to next year's game.