Ross Bjork not interested in having Texas & Oklahoma join SEC

Bjork told reporters A&M wants to be the only SEC team in Texas

HOOVER, Ala. — Texas and Oklahoma are interested in joining the SEC.

That's the word on the street after Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle sent the internet on fire with his report about the two Big 12 teams reaching out the SEC about possible realignment.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork was in Hoover at SEC Media Days when the report came out, and was quick to set the record straight on A&M's stance.

“We want to be the only SEC program from the State of Texas," Bjork says. "There's a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12. To be stand alone; to have our own identity."

Here's the full quote from Bjork in the very impromptu scrum via the Texas, OU to the SEC rumors. @KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/k81cKilW3M — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) July 21, 2021

Zwerneman's report came out 10 years to the day that then-Texas A&M president R. Bowen Loftin declared the Big 12 in a state of 'uncertainty.'