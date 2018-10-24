LIBERTY CITY - There have been some very lean years for the Sabine football team. In fact, over the last 40 years, the Cardinals have only finished over .500 4 times.

But this year, Sabine may finally be getting the program on track.

It's the 2nd year for the Cardinals under head coach Rex Sharp and he's already seeing some big results.

Sharp says, "We had to sell it to that kids about how this is a new program. We changed everything about the program and we talked about a culture change and doing all the little things right."

Last week, the Cardinals picked up a huge win as they stunned number 4 West Rusk.

Junior quarterback Landon McKinney says, "Maybe it's the biggest win Sabine has ever had...my boys went out there and just proved everyone wrong and shocked the world."

A big reason for their turnaround this year has to do with their workout facilities and regimen.

McKinney adds, "We work our butts off, we're always working out, we're hard workers and I feel that that's the mentality at Sabine, that's what's changed."

At 5-2, the Cardinals are in decent shape to make the playoffs and could still make a run at the district title. And for a team that was a combined 4-17 over the last 2 years, that's a big deal.

Senior defensive end Chadwick Foster says, "The heart and soul of this team has changed. We want to win, we want to compete and we're out there to bust you."

