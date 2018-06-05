TYLER - In 6-A news the Robert E. Lee Red Raiders baseball team fell to the Montgomery Bears 10-7 in game 2 of their playoff series. The Brownsboro Bears were also in action today against the Pittsburg Pirates. The pirates dropped 4 runs in the first inning. The bears were able to scored 5 runs, the pirates were able to survive and advance by beating the bears 6-5 in game 2 of the series.

Union Grove and Martins Mill were also in action. The Lions beat the Mustangs in game 1 of the series to force a game 2. Union Grove was then able to best the Mustangs 5-2. Union Grove wins the class 2-A Bi-district series 2-0.

