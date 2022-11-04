Wes Schminkey named athletic director, head football coach at Arp

After Dale Irwin, the longest tenured and is the winningest coach in Arp Tigers history retired, the school has announced who will be filling his role.

ARP, Texas — Arp ISD chose Wes Schminkey as its next athletic director and head football coach, the school district announced on Monday night.

"I'm extremely excited. I know there's big, big shoes to fill. All I know is I'm going to work my tail off to make Arp be the best athletic program it possibly can be," said Schminkey.

Schminkey replaces Dale Irwin, who announced his retirement on Friday after 22 years at Arp and 19 seasons as the longest-tenured head coach in program history.