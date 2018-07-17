ATLANTA - It's been 8 months since Jimbo Fisher agreed to a 10-year, $75 million dollar deal to become the head coach at Texas A&M.

With big money comes big expectations and Fisher believes his team is up to the challenge.

Fisher says, "They have been very open-minded, very receptive, and it's, every time you said go, they've stepped on the gas and went...it's actually been a very smooth transition."

The Aggies have had some rough years recently. But with this investment in Fisher, they're doing what they can to bring a national title to College Station.

And Fisher says the first step in doing that is winning the mental battle.

"You can play Clemson, Alabama, whoever you play, you gotta measure yourself by your own measuring stick and I'm hopeful we can get to that very quickly. I hope we're there now, maybe we are, I don't know, I'm not saying we are and I'm not saying we aren't, we'll find out."

The Aggies open the 2018 season on August 30 when they host Northwestern State.

