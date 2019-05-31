Columbia, SC — The Southeastern Conference has announced a major change in its alcohol policy for sporting events.

Up until now, the SEC has prohibited sales of alcohol at sporting events in public areas for its member schools.

Now each school will be able to determine if they want to sell alcohol at their individual athletic venues, starting August 1. Any sales of alcoholic beverages in the public seating areas would be limited to beer and wine and have a designated end time.

The decision was made at the Conference’s 2019 Spring Meetings.

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

If the schools do decide to sell alcohol, they must abide by these SEC policies:

Alcohol can only be sold at designated locations

Alcohol cannot be sold by vendors in seating areas

Identification will be required before every sale

Sales are limited to beer and wine only

Alcohol must be dispensed in cups

Training qualifications must be met

Designated stop times must be observed: Football - end of 3rd quarter Men's Basketball - second half 12 minute TV timeout Women's Basketball - end of 3rd quarter Baseball - end of the top of the 5th inning Other sports - at a designated time, no later than when 75% of the event's regulation competition is complete



The policy does not impact suites, clubs or private leased areas in which the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages was previously permitted under existing SEC regulations.