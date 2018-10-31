TYLER - We had 24 East Texas volleyball teams on the court on Monday for the first day of bi-district action.

On Tuesday, another 34 teams hit the court to wrap up the first round of the postseason.

Two of the best matches were in the Tyler area. In 5A, Lindale and Lufkin played a very exciting match that the Lady Eagles ended up winning in 4 games. And down in Bullard, Brook Hill opened the playoffs at home and while they put up a good fight, they fell to Frisco Legacy Christian in 5 games.

Click the video above to see highlights of both of those matches. And check below for scores/results from all of our East Texas teams.

5A REGION 2

Texas High def. John Tyler 3-0

Lindale def. Lufkin 3-1

Whitehouse def. Royse City 3-0

4A REGION 2

Bullard def. Liberty-Eylau 3-0

Nevada Community def. Brownsboro 3-0

Pleasant Grove def. Henderson 3-0

Wills Point def. Crandall 3-1

Paris North Lamar def. Kilgore 3-1

Gilmer def. Paris 3-2

4A REGION 3

Mexia def. Center 3-0

3A REGION 2

Emory Rains def. YWLA

Troup def. Ore City 3-0

Tatum def. Sabine 3-0

New Diana def. Harmony 3-0

West Rusk def. Elysian Fields 3-1

3A REGION 3

Rio Vista def. Eustace 3-0

Orangefield def. Diboll 3-1

West def. Malakoff 3-0

Lexington def. Palestine Westwood 3-0

Central Heights def. East Chambers 3-0

2A REGION 3

Gary def. Big Sandy

Centerville def. Grapeland 3-1

Iola def. Cross Roads 3-0

1A REGION 3

Kennard def. Burkeville

TAPPS

Frisco Legacy Christian def. Brook Hill 3-2

Lubbock Trinity Christian def. All Saints 3-0

