TYLER - The Stephen F. Austin University Alumni Association held a mixer on Thursday night in Tyler and former Jacks had a chance to visit with SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey and men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller.

Both Ivey and Keller spoke with alumni about the state of SFA athletics and had the opportunity to share their excitement about the upcoming basketball season. Last season the Lumberjacks won yet another Southland Conference Championship and with that automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament where the Jacks took Texas Tech to the wire in the first round. The excitement for the upcoming basketball season is evident as alum from all over East Texas showed up at Willow Brook Country Club to spend an evening with fellow alumni discussing 2018’s team and the potential for yet another Southland Conference crown.

And for Coach Keller, it was a good chance to be back in his home away from home.

Keller says, "I love being in Tyler, it's my home really, or my second home, but having an opportunity to coach at TJC and putting roots in here and I have great friends still from 20 years ago."

The SFA men's basketball team opens their season at home in early November against Texas Wesleyan.

© 2018 KYTX