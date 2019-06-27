With is 2019-20 schedule nearly complete, the SFA men's basketball team unveiled one of the program's premier non-conference games not just for the upcoming year but in the history of the program Thursday afternoon.

For the first time ever, SFA is headed to one of college basketball's most notable venues - Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. - to take on ACC foe Duke on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The bout with the Blue Devils will be SFA's third game in the state of North Carolina and represents the team's first trip there since the 2013-14 season.

A time and television network for SFA's first matchup against the five-time national champions has yet to be announced.

"We appreciate the opportunity coach Mike Krzyzewski and his historic Duke program has given to SFA basketball," commented SFA's fourth-year head coach Kyle Keller. "This will obviously be one of the highlights of our non-conference schedule that we hope to release later this summer as we prepare for an ever improving Southland Conference slate."

SFA's showdown with the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium marks just the fourth meeting between the 'Jacks and an ACC institution. It's also SFA's second regular season encounter with an ACC foe in as many seasons after the 'Jacks took on Miami early in the 2018-19 campaign. Other previous bouts with ACC adversaries for SFA include a showdown with Syracuse in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament and a battle with Notre Dame in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Led by Krzyzewski, a member of The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame who will begin his 40th season in charge of the Blue Devils in 2019-20, Duke boasts the nation's fourth-best recruiting class heading into the upcoming season.

