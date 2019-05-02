NACOGDOCHES, Texas —

On Sunday, 100 million people saw Stephen F. Austin alum John Franklin Myers as a member of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII.

However, there is current Lumberjack who is about to receive national exposure.

Kirkland Joseph is a transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas. The college will be featured on this season's "Last Chance U" on Netflix.

"Any time you see KJ walking around he's always laughing, smiling, just having a good time,” SFA senior linebacker and Joseph’s teammate Quin Jones said.

"I feel like he has a good chance to go into the League and do big things," Junior wide receiver Calvin Clater said.

"From the first day he moved here we both made a connection because we both came from a [junior college],” senior Aretavious Hendrix said.

Graduating from high school in 2016, he tried walking on to the University of Lafayette Football team.

"I got cut, so I didn't have nothing," Joseph remembered. "I thought football was over."

After sending highlight reels to colleges across the country, he eventually found his way to another school.

Joseph Kirkland

"Independence gave me a chance," Joseph explained. "I was cutting grass with my boy, out of the blue, the coach called me he offered me."

At the time, he said leaving home and moving to Kansas would be hard, but he knew what he had to do.

During his time at Independence Community College in Kansas, the team was being filmed on the popular series "Last Chance U."

The series shows the lives of athletes who are dreaming of becoming D-1 athletes.

Kirkland Joseph was one of those guys. Independence was his last chance.

That last chance ended up bring him to Homer Bryce Field as an SFA Lumberjack.

"That was my first D1 offer, coming from being cut, not being able to play football at all. Seeing how much I would then gain," Joseph said. "And what I could do for my family Ijust committed and signed on my first offer."

Joseph, now in his second year at Stephen F Austin, hopes to be the best he can on the field to lead the Lumberjacks to a championship.

"We definitely want to show this conference what SFA has and show them that it's a whole different thing we have going on this year,” Joseph said.

However, Joseph has higher aspirations for himself. He wants to go from cutting the crass without a team to the NFL.

"I'm a man on a mission. I'm chasing the league," Joseph said. "I'm ready to work and i'm not scared of it. I'm going to do whatever it takes."