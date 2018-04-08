NACOGDOCHES- Football is back in Nac! The Stephen F. Austin football team kicked off their fall camp Friday morning. To say that the players were excited is an understatement. Most players arrived ahead of schedule to prepare for the first day of camp.

"It's a great day. It's exciting, a lot of energy," stated senior linebacker Ryan Wood. Quarterback Foster Sawyer added, "I think the most important part I missed the most was just being with the guys, grinding with them, and showing all the things we worked on during the summer."

The team went through various drills and activities throughout the practice. The Lumberjacks displayed lots of energy, and gave us an example of what to expect this season.

SFA will continue with their fall camp Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m.

