NACOGDOCHES- The Clint Conque era has officially come to an end at Stephen F. Austin State University. On Monday evening, the former head football coach announced his resignation.

This comes nearly two months after Conque was suspended from his job, pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy. Conque joined the SFA athletic staff in 2014.

The former head coach released the following statement. "Today I announce my decision to step down as head football coach at Stephen F. Austin. Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great success this season and beyond."

He finishes his stint at SFA with a 21-25 record.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Byrd will continue to serve as the interim coach throughout the 2018 season.

