NACOGDOCHES - Last season SFA quarterback Foster Sawyer played in four games and made just three starts behind center before suffering a season ending knee injury back in September.

Now the QB is back and better than ever. Not only has he been putting in the work during the off season. Sawyer is ready to pick up where he left off. According to Sawyer getting through rehab has proved to be a rewarding experience.

"It was surreal there was honestly a point in time at rehab where I was like oh my gosh this is getting cloudy I don't know if I can see the light at the end of the tunnel but it's awesome to see the hard work and there's so much more to be done I have to continue to work on myself and my craft to show these guys that I can be a leader and hopefully help us win games and that's the plan," says Sawyer.

