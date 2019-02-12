NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Kevon Harris hit likely the biggest shot in the history of Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26 when he knocked in the winning shot against Duke in overtime, upsetting the number 1 team in the country.

With Harris' big shot, the Lumberjack scored their first victory, as well as the Southland Conference's first victory, over a top-ranked team.

SFA announced Harris won the Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his performance.

Harris' 26-points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals proved crucial in the monumental 85-83 upset over the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor, the first home loss for Duke in 150 games.

Harris followed the victory up with 22 points in a 76-57 victory over Arkansas State.

Thanks in part to Harris' contributions, the Lumberjacks are 6-1 with a home game against Arlington Baptist Monday and a rematch against Alabama in Tuscaloosa Friday.