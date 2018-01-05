NACOGDOCHES- It's been seven years since Stephen F. Austin had a player drafted to the NFL. On Saturday afternoon, John Franklin broke the seven year drought as he became the 33rd player drafted in program history.

Franklin was drafted in the 4th round, 135th overall, by the Los Angeles Rams. Interesting enough, he almost missed his opportunity by the Rams. "I missed the call actually," Franklin explained. "It rang one time and they hung up...I ended up calling them back and it was the general manager and he was like how would you like to play for the Rams?" Subsequently, Franklin was drafted.

During his tenure in Nacogdoches, the Greenville, TX native was a three-time All-Southland honoree, including a second team pick this past fall. Franklin finished out his Lumberjack career as one of SFA's most decorated defensive ends in program history.

As Franklin looks forward to his NFL career, he'll forever cherish the moment he was drafted. "Grown men have to cry sometime and I feel like that's one of the times a grown man has to cry."

