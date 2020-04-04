AUSTIN, Texas —

"Burpee Burnout," as the name implies, is a workout that has you do burpees until you can't do burpees anymore.

Start off by letting the clock run to a minute. Then do one burpee.

Let it run to two minutes. Then do two burpees.

The minute you're on corresponds to the number of burpees you have to do.

The concept is simple, but the workout intensity is far from it.

Most people start to feel the burn around the eight or nine minute mark.

Jake made it to 13 before completely running out of energy.

See how many you can do and your submission could be included in the next episode.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a nightly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

KVUE assistant news director Andrew McKibbin submitted a CrossFit workout on Saturday.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

