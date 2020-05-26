AUSTIN, Texas — Four miles ... every four hours ... for 48 hours.

It was KVUE's Jake Garcia's most intense Shelter In Shape yet. Jake started the challenge, which is often referred to as the Goggins Challenge, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. The final run was Thursday, May 28, at 4 a.m.

The message is simple: Not everyone can run 48 miles in 48 hours, but many can help raise money for hunger relief.

The Central Texas Food Bank believes in providing comprehensive support to address urgent issues, and to ensure that our neighbors have the tools and information needed to access food and other programs through their network —now or whenever they find themselves in need.

If you'd like to donate to Jake's Miles 4 Meals, you can do so here:

Help In Shape with Jake: Miles 4 Meals make a difference In Shape with Jake: Miles for Meals is a partnership between the weekly KVUE segment "Shelter in Shape with Jake" and the Central Texas Food Bank. Over the course of 48 hours, KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will run four miles every four hours for a total of 48 miles.

JAKE'S "MILES 4 MEALS" JOURNEY

Four-mile check-in:

Jake finished his first four-mile stretch in just under 34 minutes. The Murph workout on Memorial Day was still doing a number on him.

Eight-mile check-in:

Jake finished his second leg of the run in 33 minutes and 34 seconds check-in, a tad faster than his first time of 33 minutes and 57 seconds. After eight miles, Jake has raised nearly $500 for the Central Texas Food Bank.

12-mile check-in:

Jake ran his next four-mile stretch with an average pace of eight minutes and 46 seconds per mile, just a tad slower than his first two. But, there was more elevation gain in this stretch, so this one can slide. Jake has raised nearly $500 for the Central Texas Food Bank.

16-mile check-in:

Jake has 16 miles down, 32 to go! His latest run was at an average of eight minutes and 39 seconds per mile and he was joined by KVUE's Brad Streicher.

20-mile check-in:

Jake took a four-mile stroll at midnight and was joined by a fellow member of the Austin sports media, CBS Austin sports reporter Jeff Barker. Jake ran his 20-mile check-in portion with a eight-minute, 34-second per mile pace.

24-mile check-in:

Halfway done! Jake was joined at 4 a.m. by KVUE sports reporter Emily Giangreco to make sue Jake was safe running at that hour. Jake ran his 24-mile check-in portion at an eight-minute, 57-second per mile pace. Twenty-four more miles to go!

28-mile check-in:

Jake was joined at 8 a.m. by KVUE reporter Bryce Newberry. We are in the home stretch now of this Shelter In Shape challenge! Remember this is all to benefit the Central Texas Food Bank so if you could donate to Jake's "Miles 4 Meals" cause, it would be greatly appreciated! You can donate by clicking here. So far, Jake has raised nearly $700 for the Central Texas Food Bank.

32-mile check-in:

Jake is staying strong past the halfway point, clocking in a four-mile time of 37 minutes and 56 seconds. Only 16 more miles left in the journey. Jake has raised more than $800 dollars for the Central Texas Food Bank with this Shelter In Shape challenge. To donate, click here.

36-mile check-in:

Jake was joined by KVUE reporter Tori Larned for this stretch of the journey. He only has three more legs of this journey left. You can help this cause by donating to Jake's "Mile 4 Meals" campaign for the Central Texas Food Bank here. Jake has eclipsed $1,000 in funds during this portion!

40-mile check-in:

As rain and storms rolled through Central Texas, Jake finished his 40th mile on a treadmill in about 44 minutes. You can help this cause by donating to Jake's "Mile 4 Meals" campaign for the Central Texas Food Bank here.

44-mile check-in:

KVUE's Jeff Jones joined Jake as he completed his 44th mile.

"This was the best I’ve felt since 8 a.m today, but I still broke down crying after it was over," Jake said.

He has just four more miles to go. Jake is raising money for the Central Texas Food Bank with this Shelter In Shape challenge. To donate, click here.

48-mile check-in:

He did it! KVUE caught up with Jake around 4 a.m. Thursday as he completed his last mile in an emotional finish.

"Don't let your dreams be dreams," Jake said.

Way to go, Jake! Your KVUE family is more than proud. As of May 28, Jake has raised more than $7,000. You donate to Jake's "Mile 4 Meals" campaign for the Central Texas Food Bank here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

NHL will go straight to 24-team playoff if season resumes

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Driver's ed programs, food courts can reopen immediately

Typhoon Texas Austin to reopen after Gov. Abbott May 26 order

Water parks, food courts among next wave of Texas businesses allowed to reopen

Baylor Scott & White Health to lay off 1,200 employees

Six Flags will require guests, employees to wear face masks when reopened