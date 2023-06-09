Here's your complete guide to watching the 2023 Women's World Cup

The World Cup begins on Thursday morning. The United States is looking to be the first nation ever to win three consecutive World Cup trophies.

Every four years, countries across the world convene in the most prestigious soccer tournament, also known as the "World Cup."

According to estimates, over 990 million people watched the 2019 FIFA World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands across the globe. That's almost five times the amount of people that saw the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the important questions to answer before the 2023 World Cup kicks off at midnight PST on Thursday.

What is the World Cup?

The World Cup is a soccer tournament held every four years, featuring countries across the globe competing for the crown as the best team in the world.

The United States won the last two World Cups (2015 and 2019). If the United States win the 2023 World Cup, they'll become the first nation to ever win back-to-back-to-back World Cup trophies. Germany is the only other nation (2003 and 2007) to win consecutive World Cups.

The 2023 World Cup begins on July 20 and lasts through Aug. 20.

Where is this year's World Cup?

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be in Australia and New Zealand, marking the first Oceania continents to ever host the women's tournament. The United States is the only nation to host the Women's World Cup on two separate occasions (1999 and 2003).

Here are the previous countries to host the women's tournament, which began in 1991.

2023: Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand 2019: France

France 2015: Canada

Canada 2011: Germany

Germany 2007: China

China 2003: United States

United States 1999: United States

United States 1995: Sweden

Sweden 1991: China

How many countries compete in the World Cup?

Thirty-two countries from six regions across the world compete in the World Cup. The 2023 World Cup is the first women's tournament to feature 32 teams, increasing from 24 in 2019.

Here's the breakdown of countries that qualified for the World Cup, by region.

Africa : Four countries

: Four countries Asia: Five (plus one playoff qualifier) countries

Five (plus one playoff qualifier) countries Europe: 11 countries

11 countries North/Central America & Caribbean: Four countries

Four countries Oceania: One playoff qualifier

One playoff qualifier South America: Three countries

Three countries Inter-confederation playoffs: Three countries

Europe, which typically has the strongest teams in the world, will have over 34% of the teams in this year's World Cup. Five of the top six countries in FIFA's world rankings are from Europe.

Is the United States in the World Cup?

Yes, the United States is in the 2023 World Cup. Team USA is in Group E, along with Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam.

Here's the United States' schedule in group stage play:

July 21 vs. Vietnam, 6 p.m. PST

July 26 vs. Netherlands, 6 p.m. PST

Aug. 1 vs. Portugal, 12 a.m. PST (midnight)

What time will the other games be played?

Due to the time difference in New Zealand and Australia, the group-stage games in the World Cup will air at various timeslots throughout the round.

The group stage games will air anytime between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., depending on the day. Two of the United States' group games will be played live during primetime, however.

Where can I watch the World Cup games in Seattle?

Rough and Tumble in Ballard is the first women's sports-focused bar in Washington state and just the second of its kind in the United States.

Seattle Center Armory, Westlake Park, The Atlantic Crossing and Doyle's Public House in Tacoma are also holding 2023 World Cup watch parties throughout the tournament.

How does the group stage work?

There are eight groups, separated by four teams each. The four countries in the group will face the other countries one time before the group stage is completed.

The group stage of the World Cup begins on July 20 and ends on Aug. 3.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the "Round of 16," which begins the tournament's single-elimination play. After that point, a loss means that a country's World Cup run is over.

How do teams get points?

FIFA uses a point system to determine which countries will advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds.

A win in a group stage match gives that country three points, while a draw is worth one point. A loss does not result in any points.

After three group-stage games are played, the top two countries are ranked based on how many "points" they accumulated. Any tiebreakers are sorted by goal differential (the difference between goals scored and goals allowed) and then goals scored, in that order. If countries are still tied, FIFA has several ways to break the tie.

Which countries are the favorites to win the World Cup?

The United States (first in FIFA ranking), England (fourth in FIFA ranking), Spain (6th in FIFA rankings) and Germany (2nd in FIFA rankings) are considered by oddsmakers as the top favorites to win this year's tournament.

Sweden and France are also contenders in the field to win the sport's biggest trophy.

Now let's get to the groups, with each country's individual FIFA ranking in parenthesis.

Group A: Norway (12), Switzerland (20), New Zealand (26), Philippines (46)

Best match: New Zealand vs. Norway (opening match)

Players to watch: Ada Hegerberg (Norway), Lia Walti (Switzerland), CJ Bott (New Zealand), Sarina Bolden (Philippines)

Group overview: Collectively, this appears to be the weakest group in talent and experience. Norway is the heavy favorite here, advancing to the knockout round in each World Cup except in 2011. Meanwhile, Switzerland and New Zealand are sputtering in form and the Phillippines will be playing in their first World Cup run in 2023. This group is as wide open as any in the field.

Group B: Canada (7), Australia (10), Republic of Ireland (22), Nigeria (40)

Best match: Australia vs. Republic of Ireland (host nation's first match)

Players to watch: Ashley Lawrence (Canada), Sam Kerr (Australia), Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)



Group overview: Group B features Australia's Sam Kerr, a player widely regarded as the best player in the sport, defending her home turf in the fourth World Cup of her career. The Chelsea striker is a deft playmaker with a penchant for goals, leading an Australia side that has advanced to the group stage in four consecutive World Cups. Only four other countries have achieved that feat (Brazil, England, Germany and USA).

Australia draws a formidable side in Canada. The Republic of Ireland is making its first-ever World Cup appearance. And a lower-ranked Nigerian side that is the best team in Africa. Nigeria has qualified for all nine Women's World Cups, one of seven nations that can boast that achievement.

Group C: Spain (6), Japan (11), Costa Rica (36), Zambia (77)

Best match: Spain vs. Japan

Players to watch: Alexia Putellas (Spain), Yui Hasegawa (Japan), Rachael Kundananji (Zambia)

Group overview: At first glance, Group C appears to be the weakest region with Zambia (77th in FIFA rankings) the lowest-ranked country in this year's field. But that undersells the talent in the group that includes back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (Spain), Japan's Rui Hasegawa, a midfielder that leads the midfielder for one of the best clubs in England, and Rachael Kundananji, an emerging goal-scoring force for Zambia. Spain and Japan are heavy favorites to advance to the knockout round, but there still should be plenty of interesting play in this group, regardless.

Group D: England (4), Denmark (13), China (14), Haiti (53)

Best match: Denmark vs. China

Players to watch: Keira Walsh (England), Perinille Harder (Denmark)

Group overview: With England well-stocked in talent and poised for a deep run in this World Cup (they finished fourth in 2019), the second winner in Group D will likely be decided by the result of Denmark and China, two evenly matched sides with similar aspirations. Unless Haiti, and goal-scoring threat Melchie Dumornay spoil the party and upend the entire hierarchy with a positive result (or two).

Group E: USA (1), Netherlands (9), Portugal (21), Vietnam (32)

Best match: USA vs. Netherlands (rematch of 2019 World Cup final)

Players to watch: Sophia Smith (USA), Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands)

Group overview: According to FIFA's world rankings, Group E is the toughest in the tournament with three countries in the top 25. Vietnam, the country last in the rankings, is still 32nd in the world-- a mark good enough to be third in almost every other group. The United States is the headliner in the group, but the tough drawing does mean the Americans will have a rematch of the 2019 World Cup Final in the group stage game. The Netherlands earned a second-place medal in its 2-0 loss to the United States. With only two teams advancing out of Group E, a strong side will have its World Cup dreams end earlier than anticipated.

Group F: France (5), Brazil (8), Jamaica (43), Panama (52)

Best match: France vs. Brazil

Players to watch: Kadidiatou Diani (France), Marta (Brazil), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica), Marta Cox (Panama)



Group overview: On paper, this seems like the easiest group to project before the tournament: France and Brazil are among the best sides in their region, while Jamaica and Panama lag behind in quality and experience. At the least, the France vs. Brazil fixture on July 29 is a quarterfinals quality matchup happening in the group stage. While both countries are in a strong position to advance to the knockout stages, the loser of the match is likely facing off against the United States, the tournament favorites, in the elimination round. So there will be plenty at stake on July 29.

Group G: Sweden (3), Italy (16), Argentina (28), South Africa (54)

Best match: Sweden vs. Italy

Players to watch: Fridolina Rolfo (Sweden), Cristiana Girelli (Italy), Estefania Banini (Argentina), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Group overview: Sweden finished third in the 2019 World Cup and still has the quality to contend for a title in 2023. In a group with three sides in varying forms -- Group G is one of the harder quartets to project in the tournament. Anything could really happen.

Group H: Germany (2), Korea Republic (17), Colombia (25), Morocco (72)

Best match: Korea Republic vs. Colombia

Players to watch: Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Ji So-yun (Korea Republic), Linda Caicedo (Colombia), Rosella Ayane (Morocco)

Group overview: Copy and paste the overview from Group G because it still applies here. Germany is a powerhouse that has reached the semifinals of the World Cup in five of nine tournaments, while Korea Republic, Colombia and Morocco all have had little success on the world stage to gleam anything definitive. Unpredictability and intrigue go hand in hand, making Group H a captivating race.

Are there any Washington ties to the 2023 World Cup?

Yes! There are five OL Reign players and another athlete from western Washington representing their country in the upcoming tournament.

Megan Rapinoe, plays for OL Reign

Alana Cook, plays for NWSL’s OL Reign

Sofia Huerta, plays for OL Reign

Rose Lavelle, plays for OL Reign

Emily Sonnett, plays for OL Reign

Alicia Barker, hometown Woodinville; plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team

Rapinoe's last ride

The 38-year-old legend announced on July 8 that she will retire following the end of the NWSL season.

This also means the 2023 World Cup will be the final tournament of her career, where she has the opportunity to claim three trophies.

Rapinoe, a Redding, California native, has been with Seattle's OL Reign since 2013 and signed an extension through the 2023 season earlier this year. Rapinoe had a record season in 2022. She set the club record for the most consecutive games with either a goal or an assist, seven games. Overall, she finished the season with seven goals and four assists, tieing the record for the club in both categories.

Rapinoe is only one of four OL Reign players to surpass 100 appearances for the club.

The United States will feature Rapinoe in a bench role for this tournament, but she'll remain available on the bench if, and when, the United States needs the veteran to deliver in the biggest moments.

Pay raises for women in the 2023 World Cup

While it is not true equity with the men's World Cup, FIFA raised the prize pool for the women's tournament by more than three times the 2019 event in France.

Soccer's governing body agreed in June that a chunk of those funds should be paid straight to the players — all 732 of them. Every player will earn at least $30,000, with the amount increasing further along that team's progress in the tournament. The 23 players in the title-winning squad will each get $270,000.

That's significant for many of the players, who in some cases don't have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros, or even amateurs. FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players was $14,000 a year.

And not only that, the conditions the players will experience on the ground in Australia and New Zealand — such as travel and accommodations — are now equitable to those provided to the men.

“We still have a ways to go, but having them direct the payments to players is huge," said U.S. forward Alex Morgan. "It's a life-changing thing for many of these players entering the tournament. Coming away with each player making $30,000 is huge because usually that money goes to federations and those players don't see any, or much of that money."

A $152 million fund was set for the first 32-team Women's World Cup. The total covers prize money, team preparation and payments to players’ clubs. That's a big boost from the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, which had a $40 million fund, with $30 million in prize money.