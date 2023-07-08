FC Dallas' Alan Velasco called up to defending World Cup champion Argentina national team

This is Velasco's first call-up to the Argentina senior national team. He previously had been called up for Argentina's youth national teams at U-15 and U-17 levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco was called up to the Argentina national team for the upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying window, officials announced Thursday.

The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder makes his first ever appearance on the senior team roster for Argentina. He has previously been called up to Argentina’s youth national teams, including the U-15 and U-17 squads. In 2019, Velasco was part of the U-17 team that won the South American U-17 Championship and featured in the U-17 FIFA men’s World Cup in 2019.

Velasco came to FC Dallas from Club Atlético Independiente right before the 2022 season and has scored eight goals in 46 appearances for the MLS club.

Velasco is one of three MLS players to be called up to this Argentina national team roster, including Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Atlanta United's Thiago Almada. Messi and Almada were both part of the Argentina roster that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FC Dallas Midfielder Alan Velasco has received a call-up to the Argentina National Team for the upcoming CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifying window. https://t.co/WXntNr1WjM — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) August 31, 2023

Velasco is the first player in FC Dallas history to get a call up to a reigning world cup national team, club officials said. He will report to the Argentine Football Association on Sunday, Sept. 3. Argentina will play matches against Ecuador on Sept. 7 and against Bolivia on Sept. 12.