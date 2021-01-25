Austin FC unveils 'Q2 Stadium' name

The stadium naming rights were given to Q2 Holdings Inc., an Austin-based digital solutions provider.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin FC held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and announcement to reveal its stadium naming rights partnership for the 20,500-plus seat soccer stadium.

The club said it would name the stadium in partnership with an Austin-based company, a trend the team has stuck to for different naming rights aspects in the organization.

Austin FC President Andy Loughnane announced the name of the stadium would be "Q2 Stadium." The stadium naming rights were given to Q2 Holdings Inc., an Austin-based leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending.

“Establishing a long-term stadium naming rights partnership with an Austin-based company that is committed to using this platform to give back to the community was the Club’s top priority,” said Loughnane. “Q2 Stadium holds the distinction of being the first and only major league venue in Austin, and Austin FC is exceptionally proud to begin our MLS journey with Q2 as our partner and Q2 Stadium as our home.”

Say hello to @Q2Stadium!



Proud to welcome @Q2_Software as the official stadium naming rights partner of Austin FC. https://t.co/mchcn7RGgM — Austin FC (@AustinFC) January 25, 2021

“Q2 is an Austin-born company with a mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, Q2 president and CEO. “Our partnership with Austin FC shows we are doubling down on our commitment to our mission in our own community. As one of Austin’s fastest-growing companies and a regular on the best places to work list, our partnership reinforces to our employees and top talent that Q2 is committed to everything that makes Austin special – culture, community and now, world-class professional sports sure to bring a diverse, global audience to our community.”

Here is a look at what the stadium will look like on game days:

PHOTOS: Austin FC unveils 'Q2 Stadium' 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Alongside the stadium naming rights partnership, Q2 and Austin FC also collaborated as official community partners, where $150,000 will be allocated to local nonprofit organizations; began the "Dream Starter Competition," a $100,000 program dedicated to allowing innovative Austinites the opportunity to compete for valuable seed funding for the launch of an entrepreneurial venture; have started the "Q2 Field Club," the premium seating and Club experience adjacent to the player’s benches and locker rooms in Q2 Stadium; and more.

Loughnane told the media Monday that Q2 Stadium's construction was slated to be finished by late March to early April. However, he added that the stadium would not be ready to host a home game until potentially early June.

"There are some things happening on ancillary, adjacent private land that are very important to the ecosystem of the stadium. There is private land that is being built on off of Burnet [Road]. There is a traffic signal being installed off of Burnet and a traffic signal being installed off of Braker [Lane]. There is some Q2 signage. There's also some training that has to go on with staff and so what I'm describing is under any circumstance, I don't anticipate our first MLS match taking place until early June." Loughnane said.

The MLS announced later on Monday afternoon that the 2021 season would begin on April 3.

Austin FC officials told KVUE the club plans to play all road matches until the stadium is ready to host a game.

Shortly after the draft, Austin FC also added another forward, a former Austinite, Kekuta Manneh. Manneh played in Austin for the USL team Austin Aztex in 2012 before making his MLS debut with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Here's the shape up of Austin FC's roster:

Goalkeepers:

Brady Scott

Brad Stuver

Andrew Tarbell

Noah Lawrence

Defenders:

Julio Cascante

Nick Lima

Jhohan Romaña

Ben Sweat

Matt Besler

Freddy Kleeman

Aedan Stanley

Midfielders:

Diego Fagundez

Hector Jimenez

Alex Ring

Ulises Segura

Jared Stroud

Daniel Pereira

Forwards:

Cecilio Domínguez

Jon Gallagher

Danny Hoesen

Rodney Redes

Daniel Steedman

Kekuta Manneh