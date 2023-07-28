Texas soccer kids learn from Barcelona coaches as Arlington city leaders prep for thousands attending the Soccer Champions Tour

Fifth-grade soccer player Khaled Cannan will get to see how the pros do it at the world's biggest soccer matchup in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The City of Arlington, including the police, is ready as the World Soccer Championship Tour makes a stop at AT&T Stadium, drawing thousands of people -- including local young soccer players.

Khaled Cannan is wrapping up Barca Academy soccer camp. Their coaches are all from Barcelona and are in Arlington as the city welcomes the biggest soccer game tour in the world. Young Barcelona fans like Khaled Cannan have learned from the best.

Khaled said he is improving his control of the soccer ball on the field too.

"You have to kick it with this part and the inside of your foot and in the middle of the ball," said Khaled. "And you have to use your point of the other foot to aim at where you want to go."

The coaches in Arlington from Barcelona are also teaching the young athletes sportsmanship. Part of the lessons includes what happens before the start of the game, and more importantly, the respect of the game along with the traditions of soccer in Spain.

Oriol Poves serves as the Barca Academy Soccer Camp director. Many North Texas parents jumped at the chance to enroll their children in the Barca Academy Soccer Camp which was held all week leading up to the championship game at AT&T Stadium.

"I think the fans are going to have a really good time tomorrow," said Poves, "We're going to. Hopefully it's going to be a very, very nice game. "

Upper seat game tickets for the Champions Tour start at $217. Club seats cost $618., and AT&T stadium full suite goes for $5,693.

Matchups like this, usually held in Spain, have the attention of local soccer club coach Cody Dickerson. He heads the coaching staff for the Texas Lightening Soccer Club. He is constantly telling his young athletes that becoming the best in the game happens from practicing more than just two days a week. Dickerson is convinced even Texas soccer players are just as skilled as the professional soccer players they will see in Arlington for the world soccer tour.

"You don't have an opportunity to go see a team like this every day, unless you're in Spain, right?" Dickerson said. "It's huge. It might be once in a lifetime for some of us."

That's why Arlington city leaders anticipate huge crowds. Recommendations from Arlington police include parking only in designated spots or risk getting towed, using the AT&T rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations, and always using crosswalks, which they will staff with officers.

Arlington scored big getting the World Soccer Tour. It is sort of the same level as Khaled when he scores on the soccer field.

"It feels nice when your teammates are high-fiving you and hugging you," Khaled said.